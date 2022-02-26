HEAGY, THOMAS C. — Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery with Ned Clark officiating.

HUFFMAN, JEFFREY “JEFF” A. — Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Wilson St. Pierre Lahm Chapel, Pendleton.

McCUTCHEON, DONNA — 72, passed away on Feb. 23, 2022. Her visitation will be Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Home-Lahm Chapel, Pendleton. The funeral will be Monday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

RIDDLE, CHARLES TYLER — Funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service.

TALLEY, JERRY LEE — Service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, Daleville Chapel. Visitation one hour prior to the service.

