ASHBY, MARVIN E. — Service 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Community Church, Alexandria. Visitation there from 1 p.m. until the service.
CLARK, MOLLIE JANICE “MISS JAN” — Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service.
DAVIS, WILLIAM — Visitation will be from 9:30 until the service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Loose Funeral Homes and Crematory, 200 W. 53rd St., Anderson.
DICKEY, JERRY — A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior.
FAULSTICH, CHRISTOPHER A. — Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood.
