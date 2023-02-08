ERWIN, ZACHARY “ZACH” TYLER — 32, Anderson, died at home Feb. 5, 2023. Visitation from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Burial in Tomlinson Cemetery, Muncie. Donations to Special Olympics. Read obit at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
PADGETT, JAMES L. “JIM” — age 78, Yorktown, died on Feb. 3, 2023. Visitation will be from noon until services at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Interment at Jones Cemetery in Yorktown. Full obituary www.owensmemorialservices.com.
WEEDMAN ROBERTS, LINDA (SHIELDS) — A Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Fall Creek Christian Church, 1102 W. County Road 700 South, Pendleton, with doors to open at 9:30 a.m. Services will be streamed at FallCreekChristian.org under LIVE.