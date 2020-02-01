BREESE, JAMES PATRICK — Funeral services noon, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with Pastor Richard Gregg officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service. Post online condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
MARLEY, JAMES C. — 88, Elwood, died Jan. 29, 2020. He retired from Delco Remy and farmed. Funeral: 11 a.m. Monday, East Main St. Christian Church, Elwood. Calling: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood. Full obit: copherfeslermay.com.
