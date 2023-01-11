COLE, JAMES E. — 87, of Elwood, died Jan. 5, 2023. He was a pharmacist for 55 years. Funeral 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at East Main Street Christian Church, Elwood. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Copher-Fesler-May in Elwood. Obit: copherfeslermay.com.
DRIGGERS, DAVID ALLEN — 84, Anderson, died Jan. 8, 2023. Visitation from 11:30 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Donations to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Read obit and post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
HARVEY, EDDIE SCOTT — passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be from 11 a.m. until a memorial service at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Legacy Cremation and Funeral Service–Anderson.
SCHULTE, JOHN JOSEPH “JOE” — passed away Jan. 3, 2023. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until a memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Please visit www.brownbutzdiedring.com.
SHOEMAKER, ROBERT W. — Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory. www.brownbutzdiedring.com.