COLE, JAMES E. — Funeral 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at East Main Street Christian Church, Elwood. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Copher-Fesler-May in Elwood.
DRIGGERS, DAVID ALLEN — Visitation from 11:30 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Donations to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
HARVEY, EDDIE SCOTT — A Celebration of Life will be from 11 a.m. until a memorial service at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Legacy Cremation and Funeral Service–Anderson.
HUFFMAN, RONALD R. — 82, of Elwood, died Jan. 10, 2023. He retired from Delco Remy in Anderson after 30 years. Visitation from 11 a.m. until funeral at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood. Online: copherfeslermay.com.
PICHLER, FRANCIS JOSEPH — 89, of Fishers, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. A Mass will be at noon Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish at Geist Catholic Church in Fishers. Condolences: www.randallroberts.com.
SCHULTE, JOHN JOSEPH “JOE” — Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until a memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
SHOEMAKER, ROBERT W. — Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory.