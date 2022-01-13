GARRETSON, SUE A. — Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church, Anderson. Friends may call at the church from noon Friday. Burial in Anderson Memorial Park will follow services.
Funerals: Jan. 13
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- Homeless Anderson residents striving to keep warm
- Anderson schools dispute claim 18 teachers are 'missing' with students 'crammed in the auditorium'
- Fire breaks out at R&L Carriers facility in Delaware County
- Jail Log: Jan. 8
- Madison County law enforcement officials oppose gun permit bill
- Jail Log: Jan. 11
- Special prosecutor amends charges against Steve Sumner
- Wolfies to open seventh Indiana location in Pendleton
- Madison County's planned economic development projects for '22 focus on infrastructure
- Anderson man arrested on rape and sexual battery
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.