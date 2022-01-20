COTTINGHAM, LARY JOE — 80, of Anderson, died Jan. 15, 2022. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, with services following. Burial will be in East Maplewood Cemetery. Obituary at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
FRIEND, DAVID E. — 51, died Jan. 14, 2022. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, with a memorial service following. Full obituary at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
