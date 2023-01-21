HARRIS, AJ — 44, Anderson, died Jan. 15, 2023. Funeral 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Rowan Memorial Park in Salisbury, North Carolina. Service provided by Summersett Funeral Home 704-633-2111. Read obit and local arrangements at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
KINNAMAN, MICHAEL K. — Graveside services for the interment of his cremated remains will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at K of P-IOOF Cemetery in Frankton.
WALKER, CLARICE LEE — 87, Anderson, died Jan. 17, 2023, at her residence. Funeral service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Park Place Church of God. Visitation Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Donations to Madison County Humane Society. Post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.