Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming windy with periods of rain and snow this afternoon. High 38F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.