ARNOLD, JAMES H. — 92, Anderson, passed away July 9, 2023. Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Aletheia Fellowship Church, with visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Arrangements handled by Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, Anderson.
DOUGLAS, GRANT L. — Celebration of Life Gathering, July 22, 2023, from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Alexandria Eagles Aerie #1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria.
MARLING, ROSELLA “KAY” — age 86, and formerly of Anderson, died July 11, 2023. She worked for Marsh Supermarkets Corp. office for 25 years. Funeral: 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood. Visitation two hours prior.
MAYS, THELMA PAINTER SNIDEMAN — Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 15, at 11 a.m. at Hopewell Cemetery, 7180 W. 500N, Farmland, Indiana.
PRATT, ROGER A. — Anderson, passed away July 11, 2023, in Fort Wayne. A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 W. 53rd St., Anderson.
WRIGHTSMAN, SUSAN JOSEPHINE — Celebration of life service 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Anderson Church of the Brethren.