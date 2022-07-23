BENTLEY, BEVERLEY JEANNE — Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive, Anderson.
THORNBERRY, CHARLES E. — 90, of Elwood, died July 18, 2022. He worked for Indiana Gas Co. for 28 years. Calling: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood. Mass: 11 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Church. Obit: copherfeslermay.com.
WILLIAMS, JAMES D. — Graveside service at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Park Cemetery in Fairmount.