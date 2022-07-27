BROWN-LANKFORD, ROSEMARY [mdash] age 94, mother of Jeff, Mark and Daniel Brown and Sharon Wright. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Life Church, Elwood. Funeral at 1 p.m. Burial in Elwood Cemetery. Full obituary at dunnichayfuneralhome.com.
ELMORE, FLOYD E. [mdash] 90, of Anderson, died July 19, 2022, at Bethany Pointe Health Campus. Funeral noon on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with Masonic Lodge and military rites. Read obit and post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
LEVELL-SNEED, CHERRY LYNN (JARVIS) — Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home in Daleville, 8212 S. Walnut St., Daleville. Visitation from 11 a.m. until service.