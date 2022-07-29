BROWN-LANKFORD, ROSEMARY — Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Life Church, Elwood. Funeral at 1 p.m.

HOVERMALE, HERMAN — Celebration of Life to be held Aug. 6 at 1 p.m. at Ovid Community Church, 793 E. 600S.

