BROWN, JO ELLA — Calling from noon until the 2 p.m. service Monday, July 11, 2022, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, Anderson.
CARSON, CYNTHIA L. — A Celebration of Life will be 2 to 4 p.m. July 9, 2022, at Cynthia’s home, 3429 E. Madison County Road 150 South, Anderson.
HAND, JEANNE — Alexandria. Service at 3 p.m. Saturday at Alexandria First Baptist Church. Visitation at the church Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. or Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. Full obituary at OwensMemorialServices.com.
KISSANE, GEORGE IRVIN — Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service West Chapel. Two hours visitation prior to the service.
MORGAN, MARTHA SUE — Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Visitation on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
TANNER, DARRELL E. — Graveside 2 p.m. Friday.