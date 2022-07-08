Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.