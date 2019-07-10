BECK, ALBERT — A viewing for Albert Beck, 83, will be held for one hour, starting at noon Friday, July,12, 2019, at L.C. May Funeral Service. He passed away June 29, 2019, at Lindbergh Crossing Senior Living.
STITTUMS, DENNIS — His family will be having a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, July 13, at New Beginnings Church, South Central Way, Anderson, at 3 p.m. with Pastor Gary Marcum officiating. Your attendance would be greatly appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.