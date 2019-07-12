Funerals: July 12 11 hrs ago BECK, ALBERT — Service 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, at L.C. May Funeral Service. Visitation one hour before service. STITTUMS, DENNIS — Celebration of Life Service on 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at New Beginnings Church, South Central Way, Anderson. Tags Albert Dennis Celebration Service L.c. May Funeral Service Beck Life Service COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Funerals: July 12 GIVENS, Louis Mar 4, 1944 - Jul 5, 2019 RITTERSKAMP, Betty Mar 7, 1928 - Jul 11, 2019 STREETER-PATTERSON, Gregory Feb 19, 1981 - Jul 9, 2019 GRAVES JR., Robert Jan 7, 1927 - Jul 8, 2019 PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from The Herald Bulletin. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS WTHR Weather SCHOOL DELAYS CLICK HERE FOR SCHOOL DELAYS/CLOSINGS Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDeputy served 23 years despite 'pattern' of misbehaviorTate sentenced to life without parole in toddler's deathOne wounded in Anderson shootingUPDATE: 15-year-old kayaker found safeTrial date set for mother of toddler killed by boyfriendPolice: Anderson man accused of trying to buy guns despite armed robbery convictionFormer inmate files $50 million suit against prosecutorInvestment advisor may not have known about securities schemeAnderson hires three new firefightersWatters' girlfriend wants no-contact order vacated Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
