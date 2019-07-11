Funerals: July 11 8 hrs ago BECK, ALBERT — Service 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, at L.C. May Funeral Service. Visitation one hour before service. STITTUMS, DENNIS — Celebration of Life Service on 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at New Beginnings Church, South Central Way, Anderson. Tags Albert Dennis Celebration Service L.c. May Funeral Service Beck Life Service COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Funerals: July 11 Funerals: July 10 MALONE, Anitra Jun 27, 1975 - Jul 2, 2019 WILSON, Jerry Jun 3, 1955 - Jul 6, 2019 CARR, Jamie Oct 16, 1973 - Jul 5, 2019 PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from The Herald Bulletin. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS WTHR Weather SCHOOL DELAYS CLICK HERE FOR SCHOOL DELAYS/CLOSINGS Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDeputy served 23 years despite 'pattern' of misbehaviorTate sentenced to life without parole in toddler's deathOne wounded in Anderson shootingAnderson woman joining brother at West PointAnderson man airlifted to hospital after car strikes tree in MarklevilleTrial date set for mother of toddler killed by boyfriendPolice: Anderson man accused of trying to buy guns despite armed robbery convictionInvestment advisor may not have known about securities schemeResidents seek closure after finding 'missing' family member was in jailFormer inmate files $50 million suit against prosecutor Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.