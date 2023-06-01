LEHMAN, THOMAS E. — of Alexandria, died May 29, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Alexandria. Visitation after 11 a.m. prior to the Mass. Arrangements handled by Owens Funeral Services, Alexandria.
ROZELLE, LARRY K. — born in Huntsville, Indiana. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road in Noblesville. Service will be at noon Monday. Burial in Grovelawn Cemetery in Pendleton.
YODER, JAMES ALLEN — 76, Anderson, died May 26, 2023. Funeral 2 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Burial in Anderson Memorial Park with military rites. Visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Monday.