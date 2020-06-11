AVERY, L. LUCILLE — 96, of Anderson, died Monday, June 8, 2020. Funeral: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home. Burial in Elwood City Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral. Full obituary: copherfeslermay.com.
HARTLEY, MICHAEL W. “Mike” — died June 8, 2020. Friends may call at Owens Funeral Home-Alexandria on Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. Graveside service 5:30 p.m. Saturday Park View Cemetery-Alexandria. Full obituary at www.owensmemorialservices.com.
THOMAS, SCOTT A. — 56, died at his Chesterfield residence. Memorial contributions may be given to Anderson Community Hospital Cancer Center or to his wife for expenses. Please see his full obituary and post condolences on our website @ http://www.rozelle-johnson.com.
