KENDALL, LAWRENCE ELDON — Lawrence Eldon Kendall passed away on Father’s Day in Fort Collins, Colorado. A private service for family is scheduled on July 4 in Loveland, Colorado. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send condolences and read Larry’s full obituary.
