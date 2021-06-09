GREEN, DONALD C. — 91, died May 10, 2021. Visitation 10:30 a.m. followed by Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Chesterfield Christian Church, Chesterfield. Donations: Chesterfield Christian Church. Read obit at https://www.andersfh.com.
Funerals: June 9
