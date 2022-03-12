ABERNATHY, STEVE — Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation from 1 p.m. until services.
DODSON, TERESA ANN — A combined funeral service for Teresa and her sister, Mary Catherine, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Hersberger-Bozell Funeral Home, 1010 N. Main St., Lapel.
WHICKER-CARPENTER, CARISSA ANN — 31, Anderson, died at her residence. Services will be Monday, March 14, 2022, at 5 p.m. at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with visitation two hours prior to the service. Read obit and post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
