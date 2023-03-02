EDWARDS, BURRNEATHA — Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. March 3, 2023, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Anderson.
HOPPEL, MAX L. — 78, of Elwood, died Feb. 25, 2023. He was a longtime teacher and coach. Funeral 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood. Calling 2-7 p.m. Friday, March 3. Full obit: copherfeslermay.com.
WOOD, ESTELLA — died Feb. 22, 2023. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until services at noon March 4 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, Illinois. Burial will be in Wood Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Life Harvest Ministries,