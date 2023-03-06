FLETCHER, DOROTHY MARIE (HUFFMAN) — Visitation from 10 a.m. until service at noon Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service.
GARCIA, FRANCISCO “FRANK” — 97, Chesterfield, passed Feb. 27, 2023. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, at Loose Funeral Homes. Service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Anderson.
VAN HORN, JUDY — Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 W. Kilgore Ave., Muncie.