PIDCOCK, CAROLE ELAINE — 86, died at Cedarhurst of Fort Wayne on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Graveside service will be at noon Thursday, March 9, 2023, at East Maplewood Cemetery. Donations to Second Harvest Food Bank. Read full obit at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
WHITE, DAVID KEITH — 61, Greenwood, died Saturday, March 4, 2023. Visitation 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, and from 1 until the service at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Burial in East Maplewood Cemetery. Donations to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Read obit at www.rozelle-johnson.com.