BRUMMET, VERNON — A Celebration of Vern’s life will be held at Alexandria First Baptist Church on Saturday, March 21. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., service at 3 p.m.
MOORE, GARRY — Elwood, died March 11, 2020, in an auto accident. He formerly worked at Guide and Delco. Funeral: 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood. Visitation 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. prior. Obituary: copherfeslermay.com.
WILSON, GAIL (ESCHE) — Service 10 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, Pendleton. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Wilson St. Pierre Lahm Chapel, Pendleton.
