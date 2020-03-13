FILBRUN, SHAROL D. — Service 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Fall Creek Meetinghouse, 3232 W. 25th St., Anderson.
HILL, ALICE I. — The family will receive friends at her residence, 5933 N. Olivia Drive, Alexandria, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020.
HOWARD, EUGENE — Services 1 p.m. March 13, 2020, Alexandria First Baptist Church. Visitation Friday at the church after noon.
MILLER, ROBERT WARREN — Visitation on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service, Anderson. Funeral service Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Anderson.
