BRUMMET, VERNON — A Celebration of Vern’s life will be held at Alexandria First Baptist Church on Saturday, March 21. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., service at 3 p.m. For full obituary visit Legacycremationfuneral.com.
HILL, ALICE I. — The family will receive friends at her residence, 5933 N. Olivia Drive, Alexandria, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020.
WILSON, GAIL (ESCHE) — Service 10 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, Pendleton. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Wilson St. Pierre Lahm Chapel, Pendleton.
