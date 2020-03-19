BEEMAN, MARVIN GENE — 67, of Anderson, died at his residence March 17, 2020. He was a timber buyer and attended Alexandria Cornerstone Church. Celebration of life service will be held later. Post online condolences and view obituary at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
BRUMMET, VERNON — The Celebration of Vern’s Life scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Alexandria First Baptist Church has been canceled. Legacycremationfuneral.com.
