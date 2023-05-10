BEHER, DANIEL J. — age 74, died May 6, 2023, in Indianapolis. He retired from Guide Lamp in 1998. Funeral: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at St. Joseph Church, Elwood. Calling: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior at Copher-Fesler-May.
HEFLIN, DAVID L. — age 76, of Elwood, died May 7, 2023. He worked for the State of Indiana F.S.S.A. Division in New Castle. Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood, and calling two hours prior.
ORMAN, LINDA GARRETT — Funeral Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to service.
WILSON, FRANCES L. — 84, Alexandria, died May 4, 2023, at Community Hospital. Service 12 noon, Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Burial in East Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation Saturday two hours prior to the funeral service.