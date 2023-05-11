BEHER, DANIEL J. — Service 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at St. Joseph Church, Elwood. Visitation 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior at Copher-Fesler-May.
HEFLIN, DAVID L. — Funeral service at 2 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood, and calling two hours prior.
OWENS, KATRINA HEATHER — 38, passed away at home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Wilson St. Pierre-Lahm Chapel. Service will begin at 12 p.m.
WEHRLY, BETH ANN — 76, of Anderson, died May 8, 2023. Service 5 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023 at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Visitation 2 until 5 p.m. Friday. Donations to Humane Society or Habitat for Humanity.
WILSON, FRANCES L. — Service 12 noon Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Visitation Saturday two hours prior to the funeral service.