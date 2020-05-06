CLARK, KENNETH R. “KENNY” — 60, Alexandria, passed away May 3, 2020. A private family gathering time will take place in the Owens Funeral Home followed by a private graveside service in Park View Cemetery, Alexandria. Full obituary at www.owensmemorialservices.com.
Funerals: May 6
Tammy Talley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Anderson woman critically injured in rollover accident
- Casino files WARN notice with state and city
- Alexandria man, 20, details battle with COVID-19
- DOC investigating April 17 disturbance at Pendleton facility
- Reviewing the best of Mellencamp's ditties 35 years after groundbreaking 'Scarecrow'
- Indiana official: 'General fear' of virus not reason to refuse to work
- Jail Log: April 30
- Governor sets Monday for partial reopening of some Indiana businesses
- Jail Log: May 2
- County reports two new coronavirus deaths
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.