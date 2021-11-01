BUNTIN, MARTIN “MARTY” — Service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Loose Funeral Homes, with visitation from 11 a.m.
GILLAND, DARRYL BRENTON JR. — Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at East Maplewood Cemetery.
MEAD, PATRICIA — Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Miller Cemetery, Middletown. Visitation 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, Middletown.
SNYDER, TODD N. — Visitation 1 to 3 p.m. and service at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service.
