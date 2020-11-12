BEVELHIMER, ALLEN MICHAEL — Service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, Anderson. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.
KELLEY, JACQUELYN E. — 64, of Anderson, passed away at IU Health/Ball Memorial Hospital on Nov. 8, 2020. Funeral service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Madison Park Church of God in Anderson. Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until the service.
MOBERLY, VIRGINIA H. — 90, of Anderson, died Nov. 9, 2020, at her residence following an extended illness. A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Anderson, with Ned Clark officiating. Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service handled the arrangements.
