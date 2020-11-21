BESS, INEZ EILEEN — Funeral service Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Home, Anderson. Visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
GARDNER, JOAN — Graveside service at noon on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the Elwood City Cemetery.
WARREN, MICHAEL — 72, of Noblesville, passed away Friday, Nov. 20. Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Hersberger-Bozell Funeral Home, Lapel. Funeral service will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday. To view full obituary: www.hersbergerbozell.com
WESTON, LARRY RAY — 70, passed away Nov. 15, 2020. Visitation 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Legacy Cremation and Funeral Service-Anderson. Service beginning at 4 p.m.
