BAKER, MICHAEL LEE “MIKE” — Service 1 p.m. Tuesday at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with visitation two hours prior.
DYER, JEFFREY BYRON — Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at East Maplewood Cemetery.
FRAZEE, CATHY A. — Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation after noon prior to the service.
HAWS, ERNEST C. “ERNIE” — Services will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation after noon prior to the services.
