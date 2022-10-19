BURMASTER, JOY (EATON) age 64. Funeral services 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, Owens-Noffze Funeral Home, 1009 W. Walnut St., Summitville. Interment in Vinson Cemetery. Visitation noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Full obituary owensmemorialservices.com.
ERTEL, CAROLYN ANN — 86, of Middletown, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. At Carolyn’s request there will be a Celebration of Life held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at noon at Mechanicsburg Cemetery in Middletown.
HAYNES, ARTHUR J. — age 85, of Elwood, died Oct. 13, 2022. He retired from Delco Remy after 30 years as a machine builder. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 with the funeral beginning at 2 p.m. at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood. copherfeslermay.com.