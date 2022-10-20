BURMASTER, JOY (EATON)— Funeral service 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Owens-Noffze Funeral Home, 1009 W. Walnut St., Summitville. Visitation noon to 2 p.m.
ERTEL, CAROLYN ANN — At Carolyn’s request there will be a Celebration of Life held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at noon at Mechanicsburg Cemetery in Middletown.
KEESLING, FLOETTA — A graveside service will be held on Oct. 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery. Full obituary can be found here: https://legacycremationfuneral.com/obits/floetta-keesling/.