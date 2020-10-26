RUFF, ROBERT “Bob” — 73, longtime Pendleton resident and U.S. Navy veteran, died Oct. 22, 2020. Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Wilson St. Pierre Lahm Chapel, Pendleton, with visitation two hours prior. View full obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com.
Funerals: Oct. 26
Recommended for you
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- State police identify Westfield man as victim of fatal crash on I-69
- Cicero man arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with teenager
- Cowan coach was well-known in Madison County
- Two Anderson men charged after pursuit ends in crash
- As Knight turns 80, a look at his eight biggest IU wins
- Alcohol suspected in head-on crash
- New store's inventory entices shoppers seeking bargains from e-commerce retailers
- ISP investigators seek witnesses to Monday crash on I-69
- Libertarian Jorgensen struggles to get message to voters
- Holcomb: State prepared to deal with pandemic surge
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.