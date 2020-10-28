RUFF, ROBERT “Bob” — Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Wilson St. Pierre Lahm Chapel, Pendleton, with visitation two hours prior.
Funerals: Oct. 28
