CRAVENS, ANNA LEE — 85, of Daleville, passed away on Oct. 27, 2020. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Visitation will be two hours prior. Visit rozelle-johnson.com for the full obituary.
Funerals: Oct. 29
Tags
Tammy Talley
