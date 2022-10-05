BAILEY, MORRIS PHILLIP — Morris passed away Sept. 26, 2002, after a brief illness. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the service at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Holiness Fellowship Hall, 17345 N. 150E, Summitville.
KING, JANET S. — Cody, Wyoming. Visitation from 2 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. Oct. 9, 2022, at Alexandria First Baptist Church. Additional visitation from 2 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. Oct. 10, 2022, at Upland Community Church. Full obituary: owensmemorialservices.com.
SAMUELS, JACK LEE — A Celebration of the life of Jack Samuels will be Friday, Oct. 7, at Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive, Anderson. Greetings will begin at noon. The celebration begins at 1 p.m.
SPADE, ROBERT “BOB” — Friends may call from 3 p.m. until services at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria.