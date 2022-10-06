BAILEY, MORRIS PHILLIP — Visitation from 4 p.m. until the service at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Holiness Fellowship Hall, 17345 N. 150E, Summitville.
KING, JANET S. — Visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 9, 2022, at Alexandria First Baptist Church. Additional visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 10, 2022, at Upland Community Church.
PERKINS, ROBERT DALE “BOB” — formerly of Middletown, died Sept. 23, 2022. Visitation from 2 p.m. until services with military honors begin at 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, at Wilson St. Pierre Lahm Chapel, Pendleton. Full obituary information at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com.
SAMUELS, JACK LEE — A Celebration of the life of Jack Samuels will be Friday, Oct. 7, at Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive, Anderson. Greetings will begin at noon. The celebration begins at 1 p.m.
SPADE, ROBERT “BOB” — Friends may call from 3 p.m. until services at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria.