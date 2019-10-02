DECKER, ESTHER MARDELL — Funeral services on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Home-Lahm Chapel, Pendleton. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
HARRIS, FRANCES E. (RYAN) — 70, died Sept 28, 2019. Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation at Owens Funeral Home after 11 a.m. Thursday. Full obituary at www.owensmemorialservices.com.
MCMINN, MARIE L. — 82, of Elwood, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Funeral: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood. Burial: Elwood City Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the funeral home. Full obituary: copherfeslermay.com.
WHITEMAN, VIRGINIA MAE — Graveside service Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. at East Maplewood Cemetery. Arrangements: Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service.
ZIRKLE, DOLENA “DOLLIE” E. — Visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory. Services will follow at 1 p.m.
