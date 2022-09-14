BROWN, RAMONA JEAN “MONA” — 85, of Anderson, died on Sept. 9, 2022. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Daleville. Visitation will be two hours prior to service. Full obituary at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
BROWN, ROBIN ELAINE — 57, formerly of Anderson, died on Sept. 9, 2022. A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at East Maplewood Cemetery. A full obituary at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
EUBANK, ERNEST — age 78. Graveside rites at Mount Zion Cemetery, Bowling Green, Indiana, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.