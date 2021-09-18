CLARK, JOHN DAVID, 71, Middletown, died September 14, 2021. Visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. Burial in Miller Cemetery. www.ballardandsons.com.
KING, SHAWN ADAM — Visitation 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Wilson St. Pierre Lahm Chapel, Pendleton. Private graveside services, Monday.
LADD, NORAMAE — Funeral service 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood with two hour visitation prior.
MAXWELL, JOSEPH “LEVI” — A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory.
PRATT, PAUL — A Celebration of Life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Hoosier Park Top of the Park meeting room.
