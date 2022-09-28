CARLSON, DOROTHY M. — age 92, of Elwood, died Sept. 25, 2022, in Fishers. She was a secretary at Ex-Cello in Elwood for 30 years. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the funeral at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood. Online obit: copherfeslermay.com.
GILLESPIE, BONNIE SUE — Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. Friday at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory.
HOOK-SAILERS, GLORIA JEAN — died Sept. 25, 2022. Calling will be from 11 a.m. until services at noon Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Pastor Ron Wilson will officiate. Burial in East Maplewood Cemetery. Post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
JARED, MICHAEL “MIKE” — Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wilson St. Pierre Lahm Chapel, Pendleton. Burial with military honors in Miller Cemetery, Middletown. View complete obituary information at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com.
JONES, MAXWELL — Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Marion National Cemetery.
PATTERSON, LEONARD — Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the service at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at L.C. May Funeral Services. See full obituary at http://www.lcmayfuneralservices.com.