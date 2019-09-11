DUNN, STEPHEN A. — died Sept 8, 2019, at Elwood Health & Living. Funeral: Sept 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
PHILLIPS, JIM —81, former longtime Ingalls resident, passed away Sept. 9, 2019. Services: 1 p.m. Friday at Wilson St. Pierre Lahm Chapel, Pendleton, with visitation two hours prior. Burial in Mendon Cemetery. View complete obituary information online at www.wilsonstpierre.com.
