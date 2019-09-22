CHESTERFIELD — Larry Eugene Runyan, 77, of rural Anderson, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Chesterfield.
Larry was born Oct. 18, 1941, in Anderson, to the late Kenneth Clyde and Judith Loretta (Chapman) Runyan. He was a 1959 graduate of Summitville High School. Larry retired from Delco Remy in Anderson.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Phyllis Runyan; sons, Doug (Donna) Runyan and Brian Runyan; daughter, Laurie (Scott) McKee; grandchildren, Adam Runyan, Ryan Runyan, Jake Runyan, Regan McKee and Alexander McKee; and brother, Rick Runyan.
Larry was preceded in death by infant grandsons, Gavin and Cayden McKee.
A private service to celebrate Larry’s life was held on Saturday, Sept.14, 2019 at Gant Funeral Homes – Yorktown Chapel. Larry was buried in Matthews Cemetery in Matthews.
Memorial contributions may be given in memory of Larry to the Animal Protection League, 613 Dewey St, Anderson, IN 46016.
Share a memory of Larry and leave your condolences to his family at www.gantfuneralhomes.com
The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Larry’s life with his family.
